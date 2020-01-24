Merriman Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,563 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 250.3% during the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FB traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.66. The stock had a trading volume of 927,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,158,482. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.08 and a 200 day moving average of $194.79. The stock has a market cap of $626.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.52 and a 52-week high of $222.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.88, for a total value of $23,597,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 789,360 shares of company stock worth $151,245,323. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Facebook from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC started coverage on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.75.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

