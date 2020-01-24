Merriman Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,215 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 320,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $15,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,712 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 821,608 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $39,330,000 after acquiring an additional 457,920 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 559,702 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,793,000 after acquiring an additional 18,060 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Intel by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 13,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $5.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.55. The company had a trading volume of 15,832,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,784,590. The company has a market capitalization of $272.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $62.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

In other Intel news, Director James J. Goetz purchased 86,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.24 per share, with a total value of $5,037,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,020,812.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. Insiders sold a total of 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.81.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

