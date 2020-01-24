Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $376,000 Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 2,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,781,650. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.05. The company has a market capitalization of $556.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.25.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TH Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.42.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

