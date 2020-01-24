Merriman Wealth Management LLC Purchases 186 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,557,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,550,339,000 after buying an additional 545,903 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,533,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 785,409 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $168,635,000 after buying an additional 486,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,374,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $939,332,000 after buying an additional 397,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.57. 237,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,956,771. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $173.41 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.45. The firm has a market cap of $159.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 6th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.12.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski purchased 2,580 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,300 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

