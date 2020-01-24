Merriman Wealth Management LLC Takes $103,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,047 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 759.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 425,456 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 375,965 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 8,714.5% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 17,629 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 17,429 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 151.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,741,015 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137,800 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,842,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 112.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 45,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 24,340 shares in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $543,200 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.04. 3,359,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,171,732. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.22.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $33.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.