Meyer Handelman Co. Increases Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 5,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $92.22. 7,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,952. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $63.36 and a one year high of $99.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.47 and a 200 day moving average of $88.23.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APTV. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.18.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

