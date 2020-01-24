Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 35,663 Shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its position in shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,663 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 33,922 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 103,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 93,260 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 203,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Sharon L. Wienbar purchased 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $50,568.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Ryder purchased 22,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $201,749.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,900 shares in the company, valued at $201,749. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 35,469 shares of company stock valued at $332,651. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REZI. ValuEngine raised Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Resideo Technologies from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

NYSE:REZI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.74. 4,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,258. Resideo Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average of $13.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.