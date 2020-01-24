MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.00

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 24th. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $120,937.00 and $16.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $265.20 or 0.03128636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00202210 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029441 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00124218 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 528,527,188 coins and its circulating supply is 178,527,187 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.