Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) Given “Buy” Rating at Cowen

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $110.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Moog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Shares of MOG.A traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.85. 1,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,194. Moog has a 12-month low of $73.99 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.62.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Moog had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $765.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Moog will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

