MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $138.66

MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $138.66 and last traded at $137.00, with a volume of 186700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $351.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. MSA Safety’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

In other news, Chairman William M. Lambert sold 52,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $6,279,381.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 86,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,761.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $1,074,655.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,795.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSA. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.