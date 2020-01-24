Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.92

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.92 and traded as high as $9.52. Mullen Group shares last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 153,306 shares.

MTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.19.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $975.92 million and a PE ratio of -56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.37, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.91.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$334.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mullen Group Ltd will post 0.6000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -365.85%.

Mullen Group Company Profile (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.