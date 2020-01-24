National Bank Financial Trims Iamgold (TSE:IMG) Target Price to C$6.00

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$7.25 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Iamgold’s FY2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMG. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Iamgold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Iamgold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.09.

Shares of TSE IMG opened at C$3.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Iamgold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.55.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$362.27 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iamgold will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

