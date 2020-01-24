National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens raised shares of National Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of National Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

National Bank stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.64. 114,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,991. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.06. National Bank has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $38.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.10.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.15 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 24.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that National Bank will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in National Bank by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in National Bank by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in National Bank by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in National Bank by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 28,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Bank by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

