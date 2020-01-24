NCC Group (LON:NCC) Price Target Raised to GBX 255

NCC Group (LON:NCC) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 242 ($3.18) to GBX 255 ($3.35) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.62) target price on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.83) target price on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.62) target price on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NCC Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 248 ($3.26).

Get NCC Group alerts:

LON NCC traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 215.50 ($2.83). 585,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,427. NCC Group has a one year low of GBX 111.50 ($1.47) and a one year high of GBX 236 ($3.10). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 216.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 191.67. The stock has a market cap of $598.77 million and a P/E ratio of 44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. NCC Group’s payout ratio is 1.04%.

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.