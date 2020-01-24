Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) Trading 4.1% Higher

Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) shares traded up 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.76, 740,906 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 688,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

NTGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Neon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on Neon Therapeutics from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Neon Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.18 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Neon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $49.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that Neon Therapeutics Inc will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Gaynor sold 22,322 shares of Neon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $27,679.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,259.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Neon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Neon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Neon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Neon Therapeutics by 10.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neon Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTGN)

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

