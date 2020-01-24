Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $367.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.76% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Netflix’s fourth-quarter 2019 subscriber addition rate declined in the United States, primarily due to price hike and stiff competition. However, in international streaming markets, Netflix’s subscriber growth continued unabated, driven by a solid content portfolio. Moreover, the launch of low-priced mobile plans in India, Indonesia and Malaysia is expected to expand the subscriber base in the Asia Pacific. However, management expects net additions in the paid subscriber base to decline in first-quarter 2020. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Moreover, high streaming content obligation and increased spending are expected to hurt free cash flow generation. Nevertheless, a solid content portfolio and expanding bundle offerings through partnerships with telcos bode well for Netflix.”

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NFLX. BidaskClub cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.58.

NFLX stock traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $353.70. 7,421,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,878,778. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Netflix has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $385.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $325.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.95 billion, a PE ratio of 85.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $17,011,172.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares in the company, valued at $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 64.9% during the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

