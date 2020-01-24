NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $21.29. 508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700. NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $23.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.06.

Get NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR alerts:

About NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including Kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; and high performance corrugating medium and coated duplex boards.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.