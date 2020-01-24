NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $21.29. 508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700. NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $23.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.06.
About NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR
