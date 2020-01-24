Ninepoint Partners LP Boosts Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 65.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,618 shares during the period. Boston Scientific makes up 0.5% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $89,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $444,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 39.3% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 30,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 31.1% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 86,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 20,612 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 289,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 94,980 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other news, SVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 23,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,015,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 123,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,436,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Williamson Scott acquired 250,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.12 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 218,828 shares of company stock valued at $9,695,889 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stephens set a $48.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.62.

NYSE BSX traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $43.21. 278,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,899,627. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62. The company has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 56.05, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.46.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.