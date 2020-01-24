Ninepoint Partners LP Sells 1,207 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Ninepoint Partners LP cut its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Prologis makes up approximately 0.2% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth about $39,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Prologis by 57.2% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.39.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.15. 3,201,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,671. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.45. Prologis Inc has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $96.38. The stock has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 64.05%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

