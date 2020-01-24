Niobio Cash Trading 36.3% Lower This Week (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Niobio Cash has a total market capitalization of $70,406.00 and $40.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded down 36.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Niobio Cash alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

NBR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Niobio Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobio Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.