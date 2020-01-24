Nord/LB Analysts Give K&S (ETR:SDF) a €14.40 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €14.40 ($16.74) price target on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SDF has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of K&S in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Warburg Research set a €13.10 ($15.23) target price on shares of K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €12.96 ($15.07).

Shares of SDF stock opened at €9.26 ($10.77) on Tuesday. K&S has a 12-month low of €9.70 ($11.28) and a 12-month high of €18.61 ($21.64). The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €10.73 and its 200 day moving average is €12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.90.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

