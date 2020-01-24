Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

NHYDY has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.00.

OTCMKTS NHYDY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 76,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,610. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $4.74. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a positive return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

