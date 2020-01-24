Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.29

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.29 and traded as high as $14.27. Northern Technologies International shares last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 128 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTIC. ValuEngine cut Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 8.75%. Equities analysts predict that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is currently 47.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantum Capital Management increased its position in Northern Technologies International by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 171,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 85,702 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Northern Technologies International in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Northern Technologies International by 100.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 100.5% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 39,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 19,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 81,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 40,772 shares in the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

