Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.30

Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.30 and traded as high as $16.65. Northfield Bancorp shares last traded at $16.59, with a volume of 41,711 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFBK. BidaskClub lowered Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

Get Northfield Bancorp alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.82 million, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.56.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $33.55 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Northfield Bancorp news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $26,155.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Annette Catino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,612.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,544 shares of company stock valued at $280,555. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFBK. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 631.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 52.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

About Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.