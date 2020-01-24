Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.38

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (LON:NTOG)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.38 and traded as low as $0.83. Nostra Terra Oil and Gas shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 127,811 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and a PE ratio of -1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.14.

About Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG)

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc engages in the exploitation and production of hydrocarbon resources in the Mid-Continent region of the United States and Egypt. The company holds 100% interests in the White Buffalo prospect covering an area of 6,000 mineral acres located in the Big Horn Basin, Wyoming; and 16.25% interests in the Verde prospect unit located in Colorado, as well as a 100% working interests in the Pine Mills project and the Mesquite prospect, and 50-75% working interests in other prospects in the Permian Basin located in Texas.

