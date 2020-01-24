Novatek PAO (LON:NVTK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19,890.00

Novatek PAO (LON:NVTK) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as £198.90 ($261.64) and last traded at £193.30 ($254.28), with a volume of 117455 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at £192.10 ($252.70).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is £204.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £204.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52.

About Novatek PAO (LON:NVTK)

Novatek PAO is a natural gas production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production, processing, transportation and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The Company’s primary production assets are located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region (YNAO). The Company delivers its natural gas on the Russian Federation’s domestic market and liquid hydrocarbons on both the Russian domestic and international markets.

