NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.49 and last traded at $60.14, 352,073 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 40% from the average session volume of 250,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. NV5 Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average is $63.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.94 million, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.26). NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $131.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NV5 Global Inc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $718,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,700,433.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $201,786.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,196 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in NV5 Global by 1,050.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NV5 Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVEE)

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

