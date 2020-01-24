Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter.

Shares of OPBK traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,169. Op Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73.

In other Op Bancorp news, Director Yong Sin Shin sold 43,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $426,141.12. Also, CFO Christine Yoon Oh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $48,900.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Op Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

About Op Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It generates certificates of deposit, installment accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, demand and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as various personal and business checking accounts.

