Optimum Investment Advisors Makes New $173,000 Investment in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 340,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after buying an additional 13,261 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,020,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,481,000 after buying an additional 61,336 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 36.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 191,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 50,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $200,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,350.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $619,200. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.62. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $24.33.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.57% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 million. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

