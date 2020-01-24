Optimum Investment Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RETA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 59.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jason Douglas Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $2,032,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,561. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,829,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $3,221,080 in the last three months. 34.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RETA shares. National Securities downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “positive” rating and set a $239.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $241.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.63.

NASDAQ RETA opened at $203.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.29 and a beta of 2.58. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $224.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.55.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3,281.61% and a negative net margin of 398.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

