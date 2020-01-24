Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 517 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 75,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 556,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,439,000 after purchasing an additional 59,126 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $60.30 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $48.09 and a one year high of $60.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.1148 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

