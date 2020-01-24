Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.
Zacks has also assigned Orchid Island Capital an industry rank of 92 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of analysts have weighed in on ORC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.
Shares of NYSE:ORC traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $6.32. The company had a trading volume of 21,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,918. Orchid Island Capital has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.43 million, a P/E ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 0.48.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.19%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.57%.
About Orchid Island Capital
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
