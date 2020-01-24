Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Orchid Island Capital an industry rank of 92 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 332.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,180,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 398,797 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 207.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,684,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,781 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 36.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 200,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 53,155 shares during the period. 38.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ORC traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $6.32. The company had a trading volume of 21,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,918. Orchid Island Capital has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.43 million, a P/E ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.19%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

