P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.03

Shares of P & F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.03 and traded as low as $6.93. P & F Industries shares last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.65.

P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.78 million for the quarter. P & F Industries had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 9.68%.

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and sells air-powered tools and accessories primarily to the retail, industrial, and automotive markets in the United States and internationally. The company designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools, including sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, and private label customers.

