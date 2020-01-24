PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) PT Lowered to $40.00 at KeyCorp

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s FY2019 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised PagSeguro Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.89.

Shares of PAGS traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.50. The company had a trading volume of 677,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,313. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.69. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $53.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.36.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $369.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 23.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,360,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,879,000 after acquiring an additional 122,633 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 65.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,912,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,546,000 after purchasing an additional 753,678 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter valued at about $57,212,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 74.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,206,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,037,000 after buying an additional 514,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 27.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,150,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,824,000 after buying an additional 245,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.46% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

