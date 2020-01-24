Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Pareteum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) fell 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.77, 4,487,346 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 7,538,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Pareteum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pareteum in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Craig Hallum lowered Pareteum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pareteum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered Pareteum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $0.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.54.

Get Pareteum alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Pareteum during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pareteum during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pareteum by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 28,355 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pareteum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Pareteum by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 26,521 shares during the period.

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Pareteum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pareteum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.