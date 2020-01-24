Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $783.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) will post $783.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $759.34 million to $805.00 million. Park Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $686.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 8.71%.

PK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.73.

Shares of PK stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,454,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,373. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.33. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $33.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. This is a positive change from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PK. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 436.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,435,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,132,000 after buying an additional 1,981,779 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 18.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,543,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,297,000 after buying an additional 1,053,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 69,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 38,470 shares in the last quarter.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

