Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.15

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.15 and last traded at $54.68, with a volume of 137800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.68.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PATK. BidaskClub lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Patrick Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.20.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.04). Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $566.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Patrick Industries’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $555,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 599,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,271,403.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,122 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $119,150.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 596,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,517,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,641,142 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 554.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

