Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Position in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 60,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 17.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 4.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

EDIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.59. Editas Medicine Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 842.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.53%. The business’s revenue was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Analysts expect that Editas Medicine Inc will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.