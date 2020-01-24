Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,316 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 250.0% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 234.4% in the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $185.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.10 billion, a PE ratio of 197.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $137.87 and a 52-week high of $186.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.95 and a 200 day moving average of $157.21.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.80, for a total transaction of $764,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 1,100 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $175.26 per share, for a total transaction of $192,786.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,569 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,722.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 412,764 shares of company stock valued at $67,994,833. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.66.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

