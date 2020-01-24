Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Lowers Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 101,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 22,925 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

TXN opened at $132.89 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company has a market cap of $124.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Charter Equity downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.