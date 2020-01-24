Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 381 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 46,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 25,611 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,733,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $49.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.92. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $42.98 and a twelve month high of $50.29.

