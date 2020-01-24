Patton Fund Management Inc. Acquires 442 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 252.3% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 53.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSN stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.93. 153,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,203. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.20 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.31. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.83.

In other news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $1,417,585.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,562 shares of company stock worth $5,628,540 over the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

