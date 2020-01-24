Patton Fund Management Inc. Buys New Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 89,256 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 13,385 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $830,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHM traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.71. The stock had a trading volume of 351,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,271. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.71.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.37%.

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.45.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

