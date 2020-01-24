Patton Fund Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truewealth LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 70.5% during the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.02.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total value of $2,889,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,339 shares in the company, valued at $25,815,755.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $2,005,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,837,845.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,741,890. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $120.85. The stock had a trading volume of 103,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,592. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $80.58 and a one year high of $122.52. The stock has a market cap of $82.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.94, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.12.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

