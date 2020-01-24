Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $4.02 Million in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,000. The Western Union comprises 1.4% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in The Western Union by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in The Western Union by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in The Western Union by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 159,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth approximately $625,000.

Get The Western Union alerts:

In related news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 2,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $64,944.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $58,543.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,194.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,955 shares of company stock worth $1,975,551. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WU traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.11. The stock had a trading volume of 339,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,976,907. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.22. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 475.84% and a net margin of 21.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 price target on The Western Union and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price target on The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Western Union in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.