Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683,662 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,694 shares during the quarter. Paylocity comprises approximately 2.0% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.28% of Paylocity worth $82,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Paylocity during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Paylocity by 10,400.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 38.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Paylocity news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 17,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,211,190.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 796,892 shares in the company, valued at $102,464,373.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Toby J. Williams sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,260,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 504,350 shares of company stock worth $58,701,709. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Paylocity in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Paylocity from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.08.

Paylocity stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.71. 78,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,284. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.63. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $66.42 and a 12-month high of $145.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 135.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $126.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.15 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 11.78%. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

