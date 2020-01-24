Paypoint’s (PAY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Paypoint (LON:PAY) in a report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paypoint from GBX 835 ($10.98) to GBX 840 ($11.05) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paypoint presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,075.25 ($14.14).

PAY stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,014 ($13.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,880. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,014.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 944.66. Paypoint has a 1 year low of GBX 786 ($10.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,158 ($15.23). The stock has a market cap of $693.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a GBX 21 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. Paypoint’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.74%.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Romania, North America, and France. The company offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles and prepaid debit card top-ups, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, broadband, and receipt advertising.

