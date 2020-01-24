Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,423 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,010 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 2.0% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 65,636 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,976 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 67.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,664,000 after acquiring an additional 71,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $16,325,000. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,045,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,938,183. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.76. The company has a market cap of $256.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.31.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.