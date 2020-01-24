PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.8% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $38,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.58. The company had a trading volume of 308,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793,436. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.43 and its 200 day moving average is $134.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.00 and a fifty-two week high of $143.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

