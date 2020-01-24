Perennial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Perennial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,628,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,932,780. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $66.05 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.45 and a 200-day moving average of $70.41. The stock has a market cap of $284.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.65.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

